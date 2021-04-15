hot
Pioneers 21 names new executive director
- El Paso Inc. staff
Laura Butler, a longtime El Paso small-business banker and community leader, has been named executive director of Pioneers 21, a nonprofit entrepreneurial support organization and business incubator based in El Paso. Butler replaces Carlos Martinez-Vela, who is moving on to pursue a religious vocation. Pioneers 21, formerly known as the Hub of Human Innovation, helps entrepreneurs, startups and small businesses in the borderland through technical assistance, networking and access to expertise. “Carlos and his team reinvented Pioneers 21 and enhanced its supporting role for entrepreneurs, startups and small businesses in El Paso, while making important contributions to build a culture of innovation in our region through Pioneers 21’s events, outreach, and civic engagement,” Tripper Goodman, Pioneers 21 board chair, said in a statement. “Laura Butler brings the experience and knowledge to take the organization and its impact to the next level.” Butler has served on the Pioneers 21 board of directors for the past three years. A UTEP graduate, Laura Butler began her 19-year career in banking in 2002 with Wells Fargo. She became the bank’s small-business vice president in 2013.
