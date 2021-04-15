Laura Butler.jpeg
Laura Butler, a longtime El Paso small-business banker and community leader, has been named executive director of Pioneers 21, a nonprofit entrepreneurial support organization and business incubator based in El Paso. Butler replaces Carlos Martinez-Vela, who is moving on to pursue a religious vocation. Pioneers 21, formerly known as the Hub of Human Innovation, helps entrepreneurs, startups and small businesses in the borderland through technical assistance, networking and access to expertise. “Carlos and his team reinvented Pioneers 21 and enhanced its supporting role for entrepreneurs, startups and small businesses in El Paso, while making important contributions to build a culture of innovation in our region through Pioneers 21’s events, outreach, and civic engagement,” Tripper Goodman, Pioneers 21 board chair, said in a statement. “Laura Butler brings the experience and knowledge to take the organization and its impact to the next level.” Butler has served on the Pioneers 21 board of directors for the past three years. A UTEP graduate, Laura Butler began her 19-year career in banking in 2002 with Wells Fargo. She became the bank’s small-business vice president in 2013. 
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.