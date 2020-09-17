El Paso natives Dr. Travis Mendel and Dr. Christopher Olivares have joined Rio Grande Urology Medical and Surgical. Mendel returns to El Paso after completing his radiation oncology residency at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. He earned a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, Washington, and a doctorate of medicine from the Paul L. Foster School of Medicine at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso. He participated in a transitional year internship at the Tucson Hospital Medical Education Program in Arizona before returning to Texas for his residency. Olivares specializes in general urology, kidney stones, erectile dysfunction and incontinence, as well as kidney and testicular cancer. He earned a bachelor’s degree in biomedical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York, a master’s degree from the University of North Texas Health Sciences Center and a doctor of osteopathic medicine degree from Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine in Fort Worth.
