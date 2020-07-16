Rosado

Damaris Rosado, M.S., PA-C, has been chosen as a fellow by the PA Foundation’s 2020 Nutrition Fellowship program. Rosado is a physician assistant at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso. As a fellow, she will participate in virtual training sessions that will prepare her to deliver nutrition education to community groups and peers in health care. The content of the program focuses on the role of nutrition in overall health, with a special focus on prevention and management of Type 2 diabetes, health aging and Enhanced Recovery After Surgery.

