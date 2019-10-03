Peter Piper Pizza has donated 50,000 dictionaries to third graders in over 600 schools in over 30 school districts in Texas, including El Paso. Schools use the dictionaries to assist students with their STAAR exams. “Peter Piper Pizza’s Partner in Education program is designed to help educators help our kids reach their dreams and the dictionaries are one more way we hope to make a difference in a child’s education,” said Kirk Robison, chairman of Pizza Properties Inc., which operates 48 Peter Piper restaurants in Texas and New Mexico.