The Paso del Norte Health Foundation has awarded a $165,000 grant to Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso. The grant will help pay for start-up consultation services to establish the West Texas regional hub of the new Child Psychiatry Access Network, a program to improve mental health care for children and adolescents. The department of psychiatry at TTUHSC El Paso will lead the hub and start up consultation services will be provided by the Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute.
