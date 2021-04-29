Apodaca

The Paso del Norte Community Foundation has hired Anna Apodaca as its rental assistance program manager. El Paso’s rental assistance program, which helps El Pasoans who are at risk of eviction because of the coronavirus pandemic, was restarted last month after receiving a $13 million boost in federal funding, allocated by the city and El Paso County. The EP Rent Help Program is funded by the federal CARES Act administered by the Paso del Norte Community Foundation and its partners. For more information, go online to EPRentHelp.org. Apodaca previously worked in government at the local and state levels and has experience with compliance, community engagement and program management from her time at Workforce Solutions Borderplex. She has a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Texas at El Paso and a law degree from American University in Washington, D.C. Apodaca is a graduate of Leadership El Paso – Class 38 and serves on the Diocesan Migrant and Refugee Services board.

