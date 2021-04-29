The Paso del Norte Community Foundation has hired Anna Apodaca as its rental assistance program manager. El Paso’s rental assistance program, which helps El Pasoans who are at risk of eviction because of the coronavirus pandemic, was restarted last month after receiving a $13 million boost in federal funding, allocated by the city and El Paso County. The EP Rent Help Program is funded by the federal CARES Act administered by the Paso del Norte Community Foundation and its partners. For more information, go online to EPRentHelp.org. Apodaca previously worked in government at the local and state levels and has experience with compliance, community engagement and program management from her time at Workforce Solutions Borderplex. She has a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Texas at El Paso and a law degree from American University in Washington, D.C. Apodaca is a graduate of Leadership El Paso – Class 38 and serves on the Diocesan Migrant and Refugee Services board.
hot
PdN Community Foundation expands team to manage rental assistance
- El Paso Inc. staff
-
- Updated
- 0
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Q&A: Charlie Clark, founder, Charlie Clark Nissan El Paso
- Stimulus for parents
- Lizzo wanted to change her looks because she didn't feel 'worthy'
- Food trucks serve up our favorite to-go meals
- Texas House approves bill to establish El Paso law school, awaits action in Senate
- Zendaya put diamonds at the heart of Oscars outfit
- The Pediatric Academic Societies 2021 Virtual Meeting Presents The Latest In Pediatric Research
- Radixx Announces Security Incident Impacting Radixx Res™
- Hopeful signs at El Paso International Airport
- Whispers: Hotter than hot, on HGTV and make mine fast
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Latest News
- El Paso loses federal judicial seat to Del Rio
- A fund to aid restaurants is set to open on Monday
- Speeding during pandemic is causing more work zone deaths
- COVID-19 vaccine, no appointment necessary
- Chuck DeBroder joins Workforce Solutions Borderplex
- U.S. News releases 2021 high school rankings
- The Hospitals of Providence Transmountain Campus recognized
- PdN Community Foundation expands team to manage rental assistance
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.