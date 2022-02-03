Baylor University has named El Paso entrepreneurs and philanthropists Paul Foster and Alejandra de la Vega Foster the recipients of its 2022 Founders Medal, one of the university’s most distinguished awards. They were recognized for their service and gifts to the university, where Paul Foster earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting in 1979. The Fosters have served for the last four years as co-chairs of the steering committee for the Give Light Campaign, the largest fundraising campaign in Baylor’s history. In 2019, the couple donated $100 million to Baylor to kick off the fundraising campaign for a basketball pavilion. “You can see the impact of their giving spread across campus, with each gift to scholarships, faculty endowment, student success programs or the buildings bearing their names, telling the story of their commitment to the support and success of our Baylor students,” Baylor President Linda Livingstone said in a statement. Founded in 1845, the private Christian university is in Waco, Texas, and has about 20,000 students.
Paul and Alejandra Foster honored by Baylor University
- By El Paso Inc. staff
