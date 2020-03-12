Rudolph Helping Hands, a community outreach program of the Rudolph Auto Group, has donated a 12-passenger van to the Boys & Girls Clubs of El Paso. The van will provide transportation for children to and from the club in Downtown El Paso. Donna Neessen, a lifelong El Pasoan whose family has owned the Rudolph Auto Group for more than 60 years, delivered the van on Tuesday.

0
0
0
0
0