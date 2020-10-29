El Paso Electric has donated $10,000 to Books are Gems, a local nonprofit bookstore that provides free books to children. More than 8,000 new books were damaged at the nonprofit when a water heater broke overnight and flooded the building in August. The funds will go toward purchasing new books, especially those lost due to the flood, and to construct new bookshelves. Because of the pandemic, the bookstore only had enough budget to stay open through the end of October, but now it will be able to continue through the end of the year.

