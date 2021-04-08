The Paso del Norte Health Foundation is accepting letters of intent from eligible organizations for funding to reduce the stigma and negative bias associated with mental illness. The interest areas are: Implementation of evidence-based training to reduce mental illness stigma among people who have frequent contact with individuals with a mental health condition; implementation of evidence-based education programs for individuals and families on emotional health, mental illness symptoms, management and treatment options; implementation of evidence-based navigator training for individuals willing to serve as advocates, system navigators or volunteer presenters; and advocacy for policy change aimed at reducing the stigma. The deadline to submit online applications is April 26. For more information, go online to pdnhf.org or call 915-218-2617.

