The Paso del Norte Health Foundation has awarded 35 grants totaling more than $3.5 million to local organizations. The grants are aimed at helping organizations recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, prepare for a future crisis, and/or transform operations for future success. They are: Alianza para Colaboraciones Fronterizas, $45,045; Border Partners, $14,850; CASA of El Paso, $67,000; Center Against Sexual and Family Violence, $33,039; Centro de Asesoria y Promocion Juvenil, $68,530; Child Crisis Center of El Paso, $60,058; Community Action Agency of Southern New Mexico, $114,950; Desert Spoon Food Hub, $43,767; El Paso Center for Children, $161,251; El Paso Child Guidance Center, $250,199; El Paso County Medical Society, $40,387; El Paso Human Services, $54,336; FabLab El Paso, $1,500; Families and Youth, $136,826; Family Services of El Paso, $103,567; Fundación Paso del Norte para la Salud y Bienestar; $50,000; Insights-El Paso Science Center, $33,140; Kelly Memorial Food Pantry, $67,248; Kids Excel El Paso, $17,796; Medical Center of the Americas Foundation, $50,000; NAMI of El Paso, $53,940; Organizacion Popular Independiente, $22,810; Paso del Norte Community Foundation, $75,000; PHIX, $75,000; Programa Companeros, $49,152; Project Amistad, $36,410; Project Vida Health Center, $23,016; Recovery Alliance of El Paso, $319,358; Rescue Mission of El Paso, $7,500; Rio Grande Cancer Foundation, $78,870; Texas A&M University, $285,616; The Arc of El Paso, $9,005; The University of Texas at El Paso, $370,722; United Way of El Paso County, $113,942; YMCA of Greater El Paso, TX & Rio Grande Valley, $40,780.

