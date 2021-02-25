The Paso del Norte Health Foundation has awarded 35 grants totaling more than $3.5 million to local organizations. The grants are aimed at helping organizations recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, prepare for a future crisis, and/or transform operations for future success. They are: Alianza para Colaboraciones Fronterizas, $45,045; Border Partners, $14,850; CASA of El Paso, $67,000; Center Against Sexual and Family Violence, $33,039; Centro de Asesoria y Promocion Juvenil, $68,530; Child Crisis Center of El Paso, $60,058; Community Action Agency of Southern New Mexico, $114,950; Desert Spoon Food Hub, $43,767; El Paso Center for Children, $161,251; El Paso Child Guidance Center, $250,199; El Paso County Medical Society, $40,387; El Paso Human Services, $54,336; FabLab El Paso, $1,500; Families and Youth, $136,826; Family Services of El Paso, $103,567; Fundación Paso del Norte para la Salud y Bienestar; $50,000; Insights-El Paso Science Center, $33,140; Kelly Memorial Food Pantry, $67,248; Kids Excel El Paso, $17,796; Medical Center of the Americas Foundation, $50,000; NAMI of El Paso, $53,940; Organizacion Popular Independiente, $22,810; Paso del Norte Community Foundation, $75,000; PHIX, $75,000; Programa Companeros, $49,152; Project Amistad, $36,410; Project Vida Health Center, $23,016; Recovery Alliance of El Paso, $319,358; Rescue Mission of El Paso, $7,500; Rio Grande Cancer Foundation, $78,870; Texas A&M University, $285,616; The Arc of El Paso, $9,005; The University of Texas at El Paso, $370,722; United Way of El Paso County, $113,942; YMCA of Greater El Paso, TX & Rio Grande Valley, $40,780.
hot
Paso del Norte Health Foundation awards pandemic grants
- El Paso Inc. staff
-
- Updated
- 0
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- El Paso cinemas slowly welcome back moviegoers
- $37.8 million in bonds were passed in area MUD elections. There were 2 voters.
- Whispers
- It was ‘touch and go,’ but lessons from 2011 help El Paso weather winter storm
- What do you want El Paso to look like in 2030?
- El Pasoan's podcast looks deeper into Selena’s impact
- City Council keeps controversial '06 ordinance on the books
- El Paso playwright featured in Sin Muros festival
- How Trevino came here; El Paso mourns TWC player
- Proposed historic district is a powerful redevelopment tool
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Las Palmas Medical Center names new assistant chief nursing officer
- Hospitals of Providence CEO participates in congressional briefing
- Paso del Norte Health Foundation awards pandemic grants
- Nursing student gifted car lease
- Customs and logistics company inks lease for industrial space
- Sundt donates $10,000 to El Paso charities
- Casa Collision Center receives certification
- At pivotal moment in Afghanistan war, Biden weighs a dilemma
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.