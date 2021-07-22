The Paso del Norte Community Foundation has named Angelina Xu the recipient of this year’s Carl L. and Sandra E. Wright Scholarship for Women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. The $5,000 scholarship was created by El Paso native and UTEP graduate Carl Wright and his wife Sandra to support female undergraduates majoring in STEM fields across the country. Xu is from Basking Ridge, New Jersey, and is attending the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The committee also chose five others to receive $500 scholarships. The recipients are: Katherine Kelly, San Antonio, Texas; Sameera Lopez, El Paso, Texas; Gladys Reveles, El Paso, Texas; Rachael Loberger, Hillsboro, Oregon; and Kynnidi Caffey, Memphis, Tennessee.
Paso del Norte Community Foundation names scholarship recipients
El Paso Inc. staff
