The Paso del Norte Community Foundation has named Angelina Xu the recipient of this year’s Carl L. and Sandra E. Wright Scholarship for Women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. The $5,000 scholarship was created by El Paso native and UTEP graduate Carl Wright and his wife Sandra to support female undergraduates majoring in STEM fields across the country. Xu is from Basking Ridge, New Jersey, and is attending the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The committee also chose five others to receive $500 scholarships. The recipients are: Katherine Kelly, San Antonio, Texas; Sameera Lopez, El Paso, Texas; Gladys Reveles, El Paso, Texas; Rachael Loberger, Hillsboro, Oregon; and Kynnidi Caffey, Memphis, Tennessee.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.