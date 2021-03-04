Burns-Franco

The Paso del Norte Community Foundation has hired Kellie Burns-Franco as community and donor outreach manager. Burns-Franco has a bachelor’s degree in public relations from Texas Tech University and is a graduate of Leadership El Paso – Class 39. She is also an advocate for the mental health community through NAMI El Paso.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.