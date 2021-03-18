Boyd

the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association has selected Dana Boyd, principal at Parkland Elementary in the Ysleta Independent School District, to serve on its executive committee as the 2021-22 member-at-large. Boyd has more than 20 years of experience as an educator and will begin her two-year term in the summer. She was the 2016 NAESP National Distinguished Principal for Texas and 2020 H-E-B Excellence in Education Elementary Principal.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.