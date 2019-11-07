Parkhill, Smith & Cooper Inc. has promoted Shaun Tidwell to associate. Tidwell, a registered professional engineer, is an electrical engineer in the firm’s water resources sector. He works in the Lubbock-based firm’s El Paso office, which employees about 40 people. He has more than 14 years of electrical engineering experience in power distribution and plant design, as well as experience in construction observation. He also serves as executive vice president of the El Paso County Fair Association, which supports local youth involved in FFA and 4-H.
