Lubbock-based engineering firm Parkhill, Smith & Cooper has promoted Ofelia Ochoa to the new position of senior project assistant. Ochoa, who was hired as a project assistant, has worked in the firm’s El Paso office for nine years and specializes in complex and difficult projects across sectors.
hot
Parkhill, Smith & Cooper announces promotion
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- El Paso's first Lush store opens at Cielo Vista Mall
- One of El Paso's tallest towers getting new anchor tenant, sign
- Valerie Ponzio releases long-awaited ‘Órale’ video
- El Paso 2.0 gathering to address economy
- 2nd case of new coronavirus confirmed among China evacuees
- Inspired by her mother’s battle with Alzheimer’s, El Paso native starts business
- Western Tech gives $250,000 to El Paso Children’s
- Construction to start on swanky private jet terminal at El Paso airport
- Trump executive order would politicize architecture
- Fast-growing El Paso recycler expands to Santa Teresa, plans 120,000-square-foot facility
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- CommUNITY en Acción announces new chair, board
- UTEP launches nonprofit administration certificate
- PDX Printing has moved
- Health information exchange grows
- Virgin Galactic’s space plane arrives at Spaceport America
- El Paso attorney recognized, speaks on panels
- Kemp Smith attorneys recognized
- El Paso law firm recognized