Sandra Gutierrez, an engineer with Parkhill’s transportation sector in El Paso, has earned her Professional Engineering license in Texas. Gutierrez has designed everything from horizontal and vertical roadway alignments to hike and bike paths. She earned both a bachelor’s degree and master’s in civil engineering from the University of Texas at El Paso. She serves on the board of the American Society of Civil Engineers El Paso Branch.

