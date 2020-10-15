Hernandez
Mark Umstot mark@umstot.com

Parkhill, an architectural and engineering firm with offices in Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma, has promoted Jacob Hernandez, PE, to principal. Hernandez has 16 years of experience and serves as the team leader within Parkhill’s site development planning sector in El Paso. He earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Texas A&M University and became a licensed engineer in 2008. He serves as chair of the board of CASA of El Paso. He is also a participant in Leadership El Paso.

