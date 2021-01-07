Craig Dixon, architectural technology manager at Parkhill, has become a licensed architect in Texas. Dixon has been a member of Parkhill’s higher education, K-12 education and corporate sectors. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Texas Tech University in 2007 and a master’s degree in 2010, both in architecture, and was recently recognized with an Emerging Professional Sponsorship by the El Paso chapter of the American Institute of Architects.

