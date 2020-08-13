Sbarro will open a new eatery at the Outlet Shoppes at El Paso. The restaurant chain is best known for its original extra-large New York-style pizza slices. “Sbarro is a welcome addition to the ever-expanding selection in the food court,” said Beth Parkinson, general manager at the outlet mall. “Their international reputation as one of the oldest quick-serve restaurant chains in the world will provide the perfect mix to the food court.”

