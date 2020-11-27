Horizon Group Properties, one of the owners of the Outlet Shoppes at El Paso, has launched Celerity Center Management, a third-party management company. Celerity focuses on the management, leasing, marketing and development of retail shopping centers for third-party clients, separate from its parent company, Horizon Group Properties. “We have demonstrated through the success at the Outlet Shoppes at El Paso over the last 11 years that we can operate shopping centers efficiently while staying focused on marketing and merchandising strategies that grow top line revenues,” Gary Skoien, CEO of Celerity Center Management, said in a news release. Celerity’s team includes Skoien; Paul Schaffer, James Harris, Andrew Pelmoter, leasing; David Nelson, asset management; Connie Dyer, marketing; Tom Rumptz, development and construction; and David Tinkham, accounting, finance and reporting.

