The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso has named Beth Parkinson its new general manager. Most recently, Parkinson was the specialty leasing manager at Sunland Park Mall, where she worked for five years. Her first day on the job is Monday. Parkinson was the marketing director at the outlet mall from 2008 to 2013. She has also worked at Westfield Shoppingtown Plaza Camino Real in Carlsbad, California. A Tory Burch store recently opened at the Outlet Shoppes, a 434,571-square-foot, open-air mall that is located at Transmountain and Interstate 10.

