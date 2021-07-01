Bank of America has donated $40,000 to the Opportunity Center for the Homeless. The donation, along with support from the city of El Paso, United Way of El Paso County and the Rosales family, funds the center’s new La Casa de Abuelitos program for homeless people over 50. The center is revitalizing the 100-year-old Willie Sanchez Rosales Family Center to house the program, which has accepted 21 people and expects to serve a total of 35 to 40 people.

