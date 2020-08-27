The Hunt School of Nursing at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso recognized Jennifer Reyes, a second-year nursing student, with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses in Training. In early March, Reyes and her family were eating at a Village Inn when another customer began struggling to breathe. Reyes rushed to her side, confirmed the woman was choking and then with permission used the Heimlich maneuver to dislodge a piece of potato from the woman’s throat. “It was a challenging and hard semester, so I was just feeling overwhelmed with school when this happened. But making a difference in someone’s life motivated me,” Reyes said in a news release. “Honestly, I never thought I’d know what to do in a situation like that. It just came so naturally – it was kind of shocking because everyone said I looked so calm, but my head was racing. It got me thinking this is my calling.”

