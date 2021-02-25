Casa Nissan and L&F Distributors have gifted Angela Lopez a one-year lease of a 2021 Nissan Kicks. Lopez, a graduate of Valle Verde Early College High School, is a first-year nursing student at the Hunt School of Nursing at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso and has been commuting to school on a bicycle or by asking family members and friends for rides. During the third week of nursing school her bike tire “got caught in the railroad tracks, and I flew off my bike,” she says. “There I was on the ground, regressed into childhood with scraped knees and bruises. Riding my bike had me practicing my nursing skills with what I call high-fidelity simulations: being the nurse and the patient.” Lopez is the second TTUHSC El Paso student to receive a complimentary lease of a Casa Nissan vehicle. Since opening in 2011, the nursing school has educated more than 800 students, with nearly 90% of its graduates staying to practice in the region.

