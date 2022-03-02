The El Paso Center for Children recently celebrated the opening of its Family Resource Center in Central El Paso. The center at 2120 N. Stevens offers parent and youth education, a resource library, counseling, and training or activities hosted by partnering agencies. El Paso families who have children up to 18 years old are eligible, and all services are provided free of charge. For more information, call 915-565-8361 or visit epccinc.org.

