The James, Janie and Mark Keating Fund has donated $2,500 to Books Are Gems Inc. The funds will help the nonprofit children’s bookstore to remain open in the Lower Valley during the COVID-19 pandemic. The bookstore will continue to purchase children’s books for the children of El Paso County and classroom teachers.
