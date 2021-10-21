Eileen Hogan

New Mexico State University has named Eileen Hogan interim dean of the College of Business. Hogan’s career in higher education spans more than four decades. From 1996 to 2015, she was a professor of management at the College of Business at Kutztown University in Pennsylvania. From 2003 to 2006, she worked as interim dean and dean and helped the college obtain its initial AACSB accreditation. She later launched a consulting firm to assist business schools with the AACSB accreditation process.

