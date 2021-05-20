The New Mexico Economic Development Department has awarded $20,000 to New Mexico State University’s Arrowhead Center. The grant will be used to establish an Outdoor Recreation Sprint business accelerator, which will help entrepreneurs start and grow outdoor recreation businesses in southern New Mexico. The free program, called a “sprint,” is open to 10 businesses. It begins July 6 and runs for six weeks. Applications open in early June. For more information, go online to ArrowheadCenter.nmsu.edu/Programs/Sprints.

