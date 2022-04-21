New Mexico State University has mandated that all students on campus must be vaccinated against COVID-19. Chancellor Dan Arvizu made the announcement in a memo to students, faculty and staff on Monday, April 18. “Our community fought the battle against COVID-19,” the memo states. “More than 91% students and 99% faculty and staff are already vaccinated. These numbers have allowed us to fulfill the NMSU mission during difficult times.” Previously, students who are not NMSU employees had the option of choosing weekly testing or vaccination. The university will no longer require weekly testing for students and employees who have not received a booster or who have received a vaccine exemption. For more information, go to now.nmsu.edu.
NMSU requires COVID-19 shots for students
- By El Paso Inc. staff
