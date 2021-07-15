The Kelly Center for Hunger Relief, an El Paso nonprofit that offers a food pantry and the FreshStart assistance program, has added Jason Mallonee to its board of directors. Mallonee is an assistant professor in the department of social work at the College of Health and Social Services at New Mexico State University. He has a doctorate of social work from the University of Pennsylvania and has been a member of the advisory council for the FreshStart program at the Kelley Center since 2020.
hot
NMSU professor joins Kelly Center board
- El Paso Inc. staff
-
-
-
