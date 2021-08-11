The Rio Grande Cancer Foundation has launched a new website for recently diagnosed cancer patients and their caregivers. The website, CancerHelpCenter.org, allows patients to quickly connect with the foundation, as well as access information about their diagnoses, support services and financial assistance. It is funded in part by a grant from the Paso del Norte Foundation and was launched in response to the pandemic, which limited patients’ access to resources. The portal is available in English and Spanish.
New website connects cancer patients to local and national resources
- El Paso Inc. staff
