Sunland Park Mall announced it has 12 new tenants. The new stores are: Brillen.com, an optical store; Ambrozia’s Beauty, a teen apparel and beauty store; The Makers Collaborative, which sells organic fabric; Simple Mobile, which offers Verizon products and services; and Alayjah Glamm Boutique, an apparel and accessory store. Opening in the food court are: Kyo Kai Boba, which pairs boba with aguas frescas; Sabor Mexicano; Electry-ed, which serves fries with unique toppings; Hot Joe’s Meal Prep, which offers healthy options; Donut House Bakery; 3 Dragons Chinese Food; and I Heart Sugar, which offers everything from bacon-flavored sodas to pickle-flavored cotton candy.

