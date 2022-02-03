The Woody and Gayle Hunt Family Foundation has donated $2.5 million to the University of Texas at Austin to support scholarships for students from the El Paso, Las Cruces and Juárez area who choose to attend UT Austin. The university will match the donation, creating a $5 million fund that will provide opportunities for students from low- and middle-income families. El Paso businessman and philanthropist Woody Hunt is a graduate of the business honors program at the University of Texas Austin. His wife, Gayle, also attended UT Austin, graduating with a bachelor’s in elementary education.

