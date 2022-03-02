Dr. Rodolfo Laucirica

The Hospitals of Providence has named Dr. Rodolfo Laucirica chief and medical director of pathology and laboratory medicine. Laucirica has more than 30 years of experience in pathology and laboratory training, including as medical director of the cytopathology laboratory at Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center in Houston, professor of pathology at Baylor College of Medicine, vice-chair at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis, and director of anatomic pathology and cytopathology with the Methodist Healthcare System. He has been published and featured in more than 100 pathology and laboratory publications for his work and research in cytopathology and anatomic pathology. Laucirica received his training in anatomic and clinical pathology at East Tennessee State University and Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He completed his fellowship in cytopathology at Baylor College of Medicine.

