Frontier Airlines has announced new non-stop flights to Orlando. The airline will provide service from El Paso International Airport to Orlando twice a week, year-round beginning Nov. 3. Tickets are on sale now. Frontier is the latest airline to expand its service options in El Paso. American Airlines begins new service to Charlotte, North Carolina, later this month, and will have three new daily flights to Austin operating by November.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.