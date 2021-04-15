Lopez-Po

Dr. Patricia Lopez-Po has opened a family medical center, Modern MD, on the Westside at 5915 Silver Springs. The new practice offers care at its offices as well as home visits and is accepting patients. Lopez-Po has about 25 years of experience in family medicine and is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine. She completed her residency at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.

