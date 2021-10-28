Ruben Cadena

The Ysleta Independent School District has named Ruben Cadena the principal of J.M. Hanks High School. Most recently, Cadena was the principal at Alicia R. Chacon International School. He has worked in education for 26 years and has 15 years of experience as a principal at the middle and elementary levels. He has also worked as an elementary assistant principal, elementary dual language teacher and middle school math teacher.

