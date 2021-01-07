El Paso County has approved $10 million in grants, loans and technical assistance to aid small businesses that have been negatively impacted by COVID-19. Beginning on Jan. 5, through the Financial Assistance for Safety, Technology & Economic Resiliency, or FASTER,program, $6 million will be available to qualifying businesses outside of the city of El Paso but within El Paso County, and $4 million will be available to businesses within the El Paso city limits. For more information and to apply, go online to EPBusinessStrong.org. The El Paso Chamber received funding through the FASTER program to provide grants of up to $10,000 to qualifying small businesses. For more information, go online to ElPasoBusinessHelp.com.

