El Paso Electric, the faith community in El Paso and the El Paso Community Foundation have partnered to create the Bright Hearts of El Paso Fund. It will help El Paso County residents who are behind on their electric bill payments by covering a portion of the down payment needed to set up a payment plan. The utility has over 40,000 customers who are behind on their bills, with 9,000 behind by three months or more. The fund’s goal is to raise $500,000, and El Paso Electric will match every dollar. Donations may be made at epcf.org/brighthearts.
New fund to help El Pasoans with utilities
- El Paso Inc. staff
Updated
