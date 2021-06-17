American Airlines has announced three new direct flights from El Paso International Airport to Austin. It will begin non-stop service to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Sept. 8, and tickets are now on sale. A second flight will be added in October and a third in November. “We heard from our business community, our state delegation, our residents and our City Council that we needed more direct flights to Austin,” said El Paso City Manager Tommy Gonzalez. “We are working on additional direct flights to other parts of the country. We know that increasing the number of direct flights is critical to growing business and leisure travel.”

