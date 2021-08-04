Drew Mayer-Oakes

Destination El Paso, which provides convention, tourism, venue, and event management services in the region, has named Drew Mayer-Oakes the film and creative industries commissioner for the El Paso Film and Creative Industries Commission. The commission is the official film and music office for the region, and is part of El Paso Live, which is a division of Destination El Paso. Mayer-Oakes has worked at El Paso live since 2017 and previously worked in similar roles with the city of San Antonio, Houston Convention and Visitors Bureau, Film Las Cruces and Texas Film Commission.

