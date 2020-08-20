The El Paso Commissioner’s Court has approved $110,000 in CARES Act funding to establish the Stay Safe Small Business grant program and a program to offer financially distressed small businesses training and assistance. The Stay Safe Small Business grant program, administered by the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, makes grants from $1,000 to $2,500 to eligible businesses for COVID-19 safety modifications. Small, minority-owned or women-owned businesses located within the county but outside of the boundaries of the city of El Paso may apply. The funds will also support a training and assistance program administered through the El Paso Chamber of Commerce. Eligible businesses must earn under $3 million in annual revenue and be experiencing a 25% or greater loss in revenue or have been forced to shut down due to the economic crisis.

