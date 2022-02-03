Robert Heimer

Robert Heimer

El Paso Electric has hired Robert Heimer as director of customer care. Heimer has more than 20 years of customer service experience. Most recently, he was the interim director of customer service at Austin Energy in Austin, Texas. An El Paso native, Heimer is a graduate of Hanks High School. He has a bachelor’s degree in technical management from DeVry University in Phoenix, Arizona, and is pursuing an MBA at West Texas A&M University. He is a certified Project Manager Professional.

