Art Garza

HCA Healthcare has named Art Garza chief executive of Del Sol Medical Center on El Paso’s Eastside. Garza replaces David Shimp, who is now the CEO of Osceola Regional Medical Center in Kissimmee, Florida. Shimp led Del Sol for about three years. Most recently, Garza was CEO at Valley Regional Medical Center, an HCA-affiliated hospital in Brownsville. While there, he secured more than $48 million in capital expenditures for reinvestment in technology, infrastructure and patient amenities, according to a news release. Garza has a master’s degree in health administration from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg and an MBA from the University of Phoenix.

