Torres

NAMI El Paso has named Isidro Torres executive director. He has been working as the organization’s interim executive director since September. Torres has more than five years of nonprofit experience. He has a bachelor’s degree in organizational communication from UTEP and is enrolled in the Executive MBA program. The National Alliance on Mental Illness in El Paso works to eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health in the borderland through educational classes, presentations, advocacy and support groups.

