Mt. Franklin Insurance has acquired the property and casualty business of Balmer Insurance Group. Balmer Insurance Group was founded in 1985 and is a full-service agency at 481 N. Resler. Its founder, Dean Balmer, continues to provide employee benefit services. Mt. Franklin Insurance is a locally owned agency founded by Bill Carvajal and Shane Lipson. The acquisition is its ninth since its founding in 2010. The Resler location remains open, and the Balmer Insurance Group’s property and casualty customer service representatives have joined Mt. Franklin Insurance and will continue to service their current clients.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.