El Paso-based Mount Franklin Foods has named Enrique Grajeda president and CEO. Most recently, Grajeda was the company’s chief financial officer. Before joining Mount Franklin Foods in 2014, he held major roles at companies such as Helen of Troy, AVX Corporation, Phillips/Magnavox and Rockwell International. Mount Franklin Foods is a major North American manufacturer of confections, nut products and mints. It serves major retailers through its Sunrise Confections, Azar Nut and Hospitality Mints divisions.
