Mount Franklin Foods, a manufacturer of confectionery, nuts, snacks and foodservice products headquartered in El Paso, has named a new chief financial officer, Mayela Soto. She joined Mount Franklin Foods in 2015 and is the first woman to hold the CFO position at the company. Most recently, she was vice president of accounting and finance. Soto has a bachelor’s in accounting from the University of Texas at El Paso and recently completed the Succeeding as a Strategic CFO program at Harvard University. Mount Franklin Foods employs 4,300 people in its facilities in Mexico, El Paso and North Carolina.

