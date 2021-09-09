The El Paso County Elections Department invites local middle school students to participate in its second “I Voted” sticker design contest. The winning design will be used as the official “I Voted” sticker, distributed to voters at voting centers during the 2022 election season. Judging will be based on the artistic skill, theme and uniqueness of the design. The deadline is 4:45 p.m. Oct. 28. For more information, go online to EPCountyVotes.com.

